Nampa Police Launch Free Step Against Catalytic Converter Theft

We never thought it would be the case, but theft of catalytic converters is the "new" thing apparently. While the trend has been going on for some time, there is no end in sight and now, the Nampa Police Department is ready to fight back.

A catalytic converter can be stolen in just a matter of minutes and while it's tough to "theft proof" them, the solution Nampa Police is offering will entail having your converter etched with a serial number. This won't prevent yours from being stolen-- but it could be the reason why a criminal decides to skip yours. Odds are, they won't be getting much re-sale money for a catalytic converter that has been etched and logged!

We've had our own converter here at the radio station stolen before--it sucks and it isn't a cheap repair.

Interested in taking advantage of the free offer? Here's what to do:

On Tuesday, August 16th from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. along with Wednesday, August 17th from 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m., you can visit Bronco Motors (15885 N Idaho Center Boulevard) or Edmark Toyota (15933 N. Idaho Center Boulevard) where this "catalytic etching" will be taking place.

Later in the week, on Saturday August 20th from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., these services will be available at Treasure Valley Subaru (5705 E. Gate Boulevard) and at Peterson Dodge (5801 E. Gate Boulevard)

It's important to note that you will need to book an appointment time--the appointment will only take about 15-minutes! Call the dealerships listed for your date of interest to do so!

LOOK: These 19 People Are Boise's Most Wanted Yes, even here in the Treasure Valley where crime isn't so rampant, there is a most wanted list. According to the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers, these are the most wanted of them all. So many of these mugshots are from Ada and Canyon Counties. Do you recognize anyone?