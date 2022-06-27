Nampa Event Unveiled to Assist Students In Need This Fall

In the State of Idaho, the Nampa School District has the highest population of homeless students, according to an article published by Idaho Education News. The statistics are alarming, as in 2020, nearly 10% of the district's approximately 14,000 students are classified as homeless.

When it comes to getting an education--there are a lot of things that go into the needs of a child. Safety and stability at home, resources for learning or advanced opportunities depending on where that student is on their own journey, simple supplies, trusted mentors, healthy and substantive meals, and confidence.

It's heartbreaking to think about students right here in the Treasure Valley going into classrooms feeling like they're less than those around them--because of what they do or rather, do not have.

A new annual event has just been announced that will take place in Nampa that hopes to assist with resources for students and families throughout Canyon County that need a helping hand to stay "A Step Ahead".

On Saturday, August 13th, at Central Elementary School in Nampa--an all day event will take place inside of the gymnasium that will offer resources for families and students alike.

Named "A Step Ahead", funds will be raised and provided to families through the Family Community Resource Center--helping students who need new shoes before the new school year. The Family Community Resource Center already does great work for families in need and at this event, they will be able to offer further assistance from fundraising and awareness efforts to further expand their reach.

Along with back-to-school shoes, FREE haircuts will be provided to any boy or girl that needs or wants one from the hours of 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m.

According to event organizers, more details will be announced soon on the "Step Ahead" campaign but it's important that the word gets out early so that interested and in-need families can plan on this huge, resourceful, and fun day.

