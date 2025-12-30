From Bryan Kohberger making a last-minute plea deal to avoid the death penalty for the murder of four University of Idaho students to controversy over a middle school teacher’s “Everyone is Welcome” poster, Idaho once again found itself in the national spotlight in 2025.

For many Idahoans, 2025 felt like a year where we lived multiple lifetimes and one that we’re eager to say farewell to. That’s probably why the trend of letting TikTok pick your “2025 Exit Song” has taken off over the last few weeks.

READ MORE: See the List of Nearly 50 Boise Area Businesses That Closed for Good in 2025

Still, the year’s end lends itself to putting together top 10 lists. What were the year’s most played songs? Spotify says “APT” by ROSE and Bruno Mars. Apple Music says Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’s collaboration “Die With a Smile.”

Get our free mobile app

What was this year’s top grossing movie? Box Office Mojo says in the United States, it was a close race between A Minecraft Movie and the live-action Lilo & Stitch, with Minecraft having the edge by less than $200,000.

How about the most popular TV series? IMDb says the top three were The White Lotus, The Last of Us and Severance, which returned after a three-year hiatus.

We thought it’d be fun to make a list, too. Our radio station is part of a network of six Boise-based stations. We have five authors who live and work in the Treasure Valley and one who works remotely. We looked back at the Top 10 stories that produced the most views over the past 365 days.

Here’s a look back at the most impactful and memorable moments of 2025 that resonated with readers in Idaho over the past year. We’re grateful for each and every one of you who gave us just a few minutes of your year to check them out.