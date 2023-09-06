Idaho Has 9 of the Most Popular Grocery Stores in America

In Idaho, there are a lot of choices when it comes to where we buy groceries. There are choices for every budget and every preference. But when it comes to popularity, where does your preferred store stack up?

Stacker recently took on the challenge of ranking 40 of the most popular grocery stores in the United States using data collected by YouGov between January and March 2023. Each of the brands they analyzed was given a popularity score based on how many people said they liked the store and a fame score based on how many people said they were at least familiar with the name.

What YouGov didn’t do was give a really good definition of what they classified as a “grocery store.” Forgive us for being confused, but according the the Q1 data from YouGov 7-Eleven is America’s favorite store to grocery shop at. Circle K also cracked the Top 10. Are we taking crazy pills? To us, those are convenience stores, not grocery stores. We can’t picture buying an entire week’s worth of groceries at 7-Eleven or Circle K. But if you live in Northern Idaho, you can certainly try. While those two brands don’t exist in Boise, they do exist elsewhere in the state.

When all was said and done, at least nine of the brands that made the Top 40 list have physical locations somewhere in the Gem State so there will be plenty of names that you’ll recognize. On the flip side, for every Albertsons or WinCo is a store you may have never heard of before if you’ve spent your entire life in Idaho…Giant Eagle? Wegmans? ShopRite?

By the way, Boise-based Albertsons and WinCo are both on the list, along with Grocery Outlet, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Circle K, 7-Eleven, Safeway, and IGA.

One thing we noticed? That Fred Meyer wasn’t on the list. Its parent company Kroger is, but not Fred Meyer. We thought that was noteworthy since both Albertons AND Safeway are on the list.

Where did your favorite grocery store stack up? Keep reading to find out.

