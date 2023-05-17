Keep Mosquitoes Away By Adding These 11 Plants to Your Idaho Garden

A few months ago, we reminded you that the most dangerous creature in the entire world can be found in Idaho. While they don’t reach “peak season” until late June, the conditions are perfect for them to be active right now.

In case you missed that story, the creatures we’re talking about are mosquitoes. They come out of hibernation once temperatures rise above 50º. They thrive in temperatures at or around 80º and near-standing water, which we have a lot of right now thanks to the Boise River flooding multiple neighborhoods and sections of the Greenbelt.

As a species, the little blood suckers are responsible for around 70,000 a year and it’s mostly because of the diseases they carry and pass on to humans. Malaria and Zika might not be a common problem in Idaho, but West Nile Virus surely is. You can click here to read more about how prevalent the problem is in our area.

So how do you keep these dangerous creepy crawlies away from you and your yard? Well, you could spend a small fortune on citronella candles all summer long. Or you can plant some of these 11 plant varieties around your garden or yard. They’ve been proven to be a turn-off for mosquitoes!

