Today is Memorial Day, and while many are excited to have a longer weekend for family time, camping, barbecuing, fishing, relaxing etc. ... we need to remember that Memorial Day is a day for pausing, and honoring our fallen veterans and military personnel who have laid down their lives for us.

This isn’t to say we shouldn’t camp or barbecue etc., in fact here’s a great article about how Our Fallen Soldiers Would Want Us to Beer & BBQ-It-Up on Memorial Day.

However, this is to say we should be mindful, and we should pay our respects to these fallen heroes who gave their lives for this country and for all of us.

Here are Memorial Day Events & Ceremonies in The Treasure Valley honoring these fallen heroes.

All details for these events can be found here at KTVB.

