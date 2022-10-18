The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Marrying Your Cousin

It's no secret that Idaho has some odd laws but recently I overheard a conversation while at the gas station and heard someone imply that you can legally marry your cousin in the state of Idaho. Naturally, I wanted to see if this had any ring of truth to it and found my answer (sort of) in Section 32-206 of the Idaho legislature:

All marriages between first cousins are prohibited.

The keyword here is "first" as in your second and third cousins are all fair game. Now, to be perfectly clear, you can technically marry your second cousin in most if not, all states in the country.

There are, however, two neighboring states that allow you to marry your first cousin and those are Utah and Wisconsin. According to Utah's legislature, you can marry your first cousin under the condition that both parties are 65 years of age or older or "if both parties are 55 years of age or older, upon a finding by the district court, located in the district which either party resides, that either party is unable to reproduce."

Wisconsin, on the other hand, throws out the 65-year-old age minimum according to Wisconsin's legislation:

...Marriage may be contracted between first cousins where the female has attained the age of 55 years or where either party, at the time of application for a marriage license, submits an affidavit signed by a physician stating that either party is permanently sterile.

So, the truth is that yes, you can technically marry your second cousin in the state of Idaho. But, if you just absolutely have to marry your first cousin and are willing to get it done when you turn 55 years old (and get sterilized), you have options!

