Is Marijuana a Racist word? This Legislature Just Banned it

Marijuana has a lot of nicknames that people have used to describe the illegal drug over the years. However, one state says the word marijuana is a racist word. The state legislature was so concerned about the term marijuana that it banned the use of the word. In other words, it's against the law to say marijuana in Washington State. Although, you can smoke weed legally in Washington.

House Bill 1210 changes the name of marijuana to cannabis in all state documents. Fox News reports that a state representative who sponsored the bill says marijuana is a racist term going back to the term being used by the first commissioner of the Federal Bureau of Narcotics. The quote was recited by the bill's sponsor, Democratic State Representative Melanie Morgan, who recounted the words of Henry Morgan in 1937.

'Marijuana is the most violent causing drug in the history of mankind. And most marijuana users are Negroes, Hispanic, Caribbean, and entertainers. Their satanic music, jazz, and swing result from marijuana usage.'

weed2 Twitter Idaho Citizens for Cannabis loading...

Washington Governor Jay Inslee did sign the bill after it passed both houses. The law will go into effect in June. Washington State has allowed marijuana to be legalized in its state, violating federal law.

However, it is now illegal in Washington State to say the word marijuana, but you can feel free to indulge in a drug that is still illegal federally. The marijuana industry lobbied Congress and Joe Biden to allow financial institutions to take their deposits. Currently, banks are forbidden from handling dirty weed money.

Joe Biden has vowed to legalize marijuana federally. However, the most recent bills have failed to gain support in the United States Senate.

