One Washington and Two Utah Cities Among Most Dangerous in USA

From Boise State football and Steelheads hockey to miles of trails and stretches of rivers, to breweries, wineries and restaurants galore, it’s a good thing that there’s plenty to do in Boise because we’re kind of in the middle of nowhere.

More than a quarter of the state’s population lives in Boise, Meridian, Eagle, Kuna, Nampa and Caldwell. The Treasure Valley is the most happening place in the state, but if you dream of something more than what this little “big city” has to offer you’ve got to do a little travel.

Salt Lake City is a five-ish hour road trip or a 75-minute flight. Portland will put you behind the wheel for almost 7 hours or on a plane for about 80 minutes. Seattle’s about an 8-hour drive or a 95-minute flight. Weekend in Vegas? That’s a 10-hour drive or an hour and 45-minute flight. Denver’s an almost 13-hour drive and close to a two-hour flight.

Sure, the Luke Combs tour is a sign that more and more big artists are considering Boise worthy of a stop on major stadium tours…but not THE biggest artists in the world. If you want to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour you went to the recent shows in Vegas or are holding out for the shows in Seattle, Denver or California later this summer.

This author happens to be a big nerd and loves Comic Cons. Gem State Comic Con has some really nostalgic and awesome guests lined up for their first two-day comic con in Boise on April 1-2, but the names are nowhere near as big as Mark Ruffalo at Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle, Danny Trejo, Chevy Chase or Sam Raimi at FanExpo in Denver or…well, whoever FanX in Salt Lake City will announce for their September event. They had Tom Holland in 2019 and that’s something we won’t soon forget.

And all of those travel destinations we mentioned have major league sports teams.

Whether it’s a concert, convention or sporting event that takes us to these big cities we always look forward to traveling there…but sometimes those trips usually come with a very stern “be careful” warning from our still very overprotective but sweet parents. The sternest warning normally comes when we’re traveling to Portland and that’s part of why we’re stunned that out of 100 cities on NeighborhoodScout’s “Most Dangerous Cities,” Portland is nowhere to be found…but Salt Lake City is. Seattle isn’t either…but a nearby city is.

The 100 Most Dangerous Cities in the United States Revealed

To compile their list, NeighborhoodScout looked at the violent crime statistics for cities with a population of at least 25,000. By definition, violent crimes include homicide, rape, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

With a violent crime rate of 33.1 and a 1 in 30 chance of becoming a victim of a violent crime, Neighborhood Scout revealed that Bessemer, Alabama. Their data showed that in the most recent set of finalized crime reports from the FBI, the city of 25,615 experienced 850 violent crimes but was unable to show how that broke down to the number of murders. Rapes, robberies and aggravated assaults happened in the city.

Six cities in California made the list: San Bernardino (#24,) Stockton (#40), Oakland (#41), Compton (#56), Barstow (#70) and Vallejo (#89.) Of the six, San Bernardino is considered most dangerous with a violent crime rate of 14.91 and a 1 in 67 chance of becoming a victim. Again, Neighborhood Scout was unable to provide a breakdown of which category the 3,312 violent crimes fell into.

Dangerous Cities in Idaho’s Neighboring States

As for Idaho and its bordering states? Absolutely ZERO cities in Idaho, Oregon, Nevada or Wyoming made the 100 Most Dangerous Cities list. But Washington and Montana weren't so lucky.

Washington State Makes Most Dangerous List

Tacoma was ranked #48 with a violent crime rate of 11.9 and a 1 in 83 chance of becoming a victim. In the latest set of finalized crime reports from the FBI, Tacoma reported 30 murders, 145 rapes, 520 robberies and 1,934 aggravated assaults.

Two Utah Cities Rank in Top 100 Most Dangerous

South Salt Lake City ranked #77 with a violent crime rate of 9.9 and a 1 in 100 chance of becoming a victim. In the latest set of finalized crime reports from the FBI, South Salt Lake City reported 3 murders, 44 rapes, 54 robberies and 160 aggravated assaults.

Salt Lake City ranked #78. Yes, these are considered two different cities with separate mayors and separate city councils. Salt Lake City proper had nearly identical numbers with a violent crime rate of 9.9 and a 1 in 100 chance of becoming a victim. In the latest set of finalized crime reports from the FBI, Salt Lake City reported 16 murders, 319 rapes, 439 robberies and 1,222 aggravated assaults.

One of the Most Dangerous Cities in Montana

Billings came in right behind Salt Lake City at #79. The city of 117,445 has a 9.9 violent crime rate and a 1 in 101 chance of becoming a victim. In the latest set of finalized crime reports from the FBI, Salt Lake City reported 16 murders, 319 rapes, 439 robberies and 1,222 aggravated assaults.

Where Does Denver Rank?

Since the Mile High City is a popular concert and sporting event destination for Idahoans, we were curious where it ended up. Denver was #85 with a violent crime rate of 9.7 and a 1 in 103 chance of becoming a victim. They reported 100 murders, 742 rapes, 1,327 robberies and 4,731 assaults.

