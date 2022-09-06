DEA Warns Idahoans: This Is Not Candy, This Dangerous Drug Kills

The Drug Enforcement Agency has issued a life-saving warning to Idaho and surrounding states in the Pacific Northwest. The DEA says the Mexican drug cartels are using a new strain of Fentanyl to target children. The goal of the criminals is to get the kids addicted to the hazardous drug making them lifetime addicts.

The agency is calling it 'Rainbow Fentanyl due to its multi-colors that resemble candy one can purchase at a convenience store. The DEA describes what to look for and confirms they have seized this drug in the Pacific Northwest.

“Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

The warning came from the DEA Seattle Field Division which covers Washington, Oregon, Alaska, and Idaho. Agents have captured the drug in Oregon (Portland and Tigard), Alaska (Anchorage) and Idaho (Coeur d'Alene).

Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue has told us and Fox News that Idaho is in a Fentanyl crisis. He said that several deputies have had to have the life safe drug Narcan administered to them after being exposed to Fentanyl.

How Deadly is Fentanyl?

The DEA explains in a release what law enforcement is up against. “Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat we face today,” said DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Jacob D. Galvan from the Seattle Field Division. “It doesn’t matter what color, shape or form it comes in; just two milligrams of fentanyl – the equivalent of 10 to 15 grains of salt - is enough to kill someone. The DEA Seattle Field Division is seizing record amounts of fentanyl and we will continue this important work because we know American lives are at stake.”

What to look out for?

Rainbow Fentanyl looks like sidewalk chalk, says the DEA. It can come in an shape, form, or color.

You can click this link for more information from the DEA.

