It’s wild to think that just three years ago, some people were trying to figure out any possible reason they could to escape from the family Thanksgiving Dinner early to go grab the first holiday deals of the season.

In 2019, a handful of retailers started their door-buster sales as early as 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Others like Target, Best Buy and Walmart waited just long enough for shoppers to dust off that last helping of pumpkin pie before opening their doors at 5 or 6 p.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic really changed the attitude about starting Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Thursday. In 2020, some MAJOR players kept their doors locked on Thanksgiving citing both public safety and staffing challenges. They wanted to give their exhausted employees an opportunity to enjoy quality time at a small family dinner before jumping right back into a crazier-than-normal holiday shopping season.

They received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both employees and shoppers for that decision, leading many to repeat the decision in 2021.

Things are far more normal in 2022, so what will this year’s holiday shopping look like? Right now, these are the major retailers in the Treasure Valley that we know have game plans for Thanksgiving already. Bookmark this page and check back often because we’ll update it with additional hours and stores as we move deeper into the holiday season.

Which Stores Are Closed or Open on Thanksgiving 2022? Here's an early look at which retailers are opting out of Thanksgiving shopping this year and which ones will be excited to welcome you on Turkey Day!

