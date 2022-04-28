Major Boise Block Party Announced For Idaho Gives

They're popping up all over town and folks in the Treasure Valley simply can't get enough of them: breweries. Loving a local business is one thing--but loving a local business that give us blessings like locally crafted beer? That's an entirely different best and we LOVE that for us here in Boise.

If you're a lover of local beer--you're no stranger to this local favorite near Ann Morrison Park!

How This Idaho Brewery is Making History

Making history and now, teaming up with Idaho Gives to make a serious difference!

Next Thursday, May 5th, one of our favorite breweries, Lost Grove, is helping throw a massive block party that will feature over 40 nonprofits. This is all in the spirit of "Idaho Gives" which is taking place May 2nd through May 5th and highlights the many amazing organizations that do non-profit work in our community.

The event schedule has a little bit of everything:

- 5:10 PM - 5:30 PM: Dance Performance by Open Arms Dance Project

- 5:35 PM - 7:00 PM: Live music from Hillfolk Noir

- 7:00 PM - 7:20 PM: Speed Chess from YSTEM + Chess

- 7:20 PM - 7:40 PM: Gymnastics Performance by Meridian Academy of Gymnastics

- 7:45 PM - 9:00 PM: Live music from Leta Harris Neustaedter & The Soul Cats Band

- 8:15: Dance Class by Project Flux

Food offerings will also look familiar for this neck of the woods!

- Bochi Bochi Japanese Eats

- Hot Tots Tater Tent from Life's Kitchen

- Buenos Aires - Argentinean empanadas

- Madre Boutique Taqueria

- The Shed

All of this is going on on May 5th--Cinco De Mayo-- in the Lusk District from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. If you're unfamiliar with the Lusk District--you guessed it--it's all right in front of Lost Grove Brewing.