Enjoy A Beer AND Live, Local Music in Boise? Say Less.

The Treasure Valley is home to a vast amount of aspiring musicians, who are extremely talented and eager to share their voices with the world.

Luckily for them, Boise’s music scene simply continues to grow and expand.

This includes providing new and unique opportunities for these artists to share their passions, such as open mic nights that occur all throughout town on various days of the week.

The Facebook page Open Mics Boise, ID Group is where locals can share music, develop friendships, discuss opportunities and learn about open mic nights that are happening around Boise and the surrounding areas.

For instance, in a post from earlier today, we learned that WilliB’s Saloon on Chinden will be hosting Open Mic Night every Tuesday at 7pm.

Some people also post videos of them performing, while others post about openings they’re looking to fill within their bands.

It is harvesting a wonderful sense of community and a safe place for local musicians to explore what options are available in pursuing their passions.

Leah VanBlaricom, a talented, local musician, discusses what music has meant for her over the years, and why she is passionate about the sense of community that these groups inspire and the opportunities they provide:

“Performing in front of people provides a place of authentic connection through music. Music doesn’t have to be a full time hobby or profession. [It can simply be] keeping your brain healthy, [...] all while you are creating art. It’s an experience to hear a song, that you’ve maybe heard many times before, affect you in a different way. A new experience with the same chords and lyrics is why music is so magical. It’s the soul behind the music that delivered the experience. Also, it’s an opportunity to network and meet more locals in your area that love this same connection! My choir teacher always said live music is a dying art as we move into more electronic dance. Even though I love that music too, it’s so true. The opportunity for raw, smaller, intimate music settings are becoming far and few.”

So for those that are interested in performing in an open mic, or for those who simply love to listen to music while enjoying a tasty beverage, check out these wonderful opportunities that locals are creating within our little city!

