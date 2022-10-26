One of the Treasure Valley's favorite homemade Christmas light displays won't be lighting up Southeast Boise this holiday season. Local Christmas light displays add joy and excitement to our community. The really good ones are the ones we come back to see every year.

The Christmas light display at 2469 E Woods End Court in Boise was one of those displays. Bright lights, perfectly timed to music, and a spirit that brought people back every year since at least 2016. A NextDoor app user noticed a for sale sign in the yard. According to another user on NextDoor, the owner is moving out of state to be closer to family.

Numerous people commented that this was their favorite display in Boise. One person said these lights were part of their family's Christmas tradition. Another said that it breaks their heart to know that the lights won't be up this year. The display raised money for Toys for Tots.

YouTube/Chris S YouTube/Chris S loading...

I appreciate well-done homemade Christmas light displays. It takes a lot of creativity, skill, patience, and hard work to make a display that people will drive out of their way to see. It's about more than having the right decorations. It's about making it cohesive. It should look different from the Christmas light section of Home Depot. It should look like each item is supposed to be there. Each piece should serve a purpose. Lights need to be coordinated, not just pops of random colors.

The person that builds a great Christmas light display is driven by something other than money. Because the cost of the decorations and their Idaho Power bill will only allow them to make a real profit. The person that turns their front yard into a winter wonderland is instead driven by acknowledgment. They want to be told that their display is the best in town and that their hard work is appreciated. They love seeing the line of cars outside their house and the smiles on the faces of people walking by.

I am thankful for these people. They make Boise and the entire Treasure Valley a special place during the holidays. Several have been featured on television, and others have been all over the internet.

YouTube/Chris S YouTube/Chris S loading...

According to Zillow, the house on Woods End Court has increased by nearly $200,000 in the past three years. It's hard to fault the owner for wanting to sell and move closer to family, especially if the place they're moving has a lower cost of living.

If you have yet to see the display on Woods End, check out the videos below.

