Raise your hand if you're someone who has an actual "Christmas Fun List." If your hand is flailing about in the air right now, you need to bookmark this page!

Last month, we were blown away by how many Idaho destinations ended up on the list of "winter" nominees for USA Today's "10 Best" awards. From "Best Snow Tubing Park" to "Best Ski Restaurant," Idaho put at least one nominee in every single category.

Facebook/Scentsy Facebook/Scentsy loading...

The news outlet runs a similar contest for Christmas events in categories like:

Best Theme Park Holiday Event

Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights

Best Holiday Parade

Best Holiday Historic Home Tour

Best Public Holiday Lights Display

Best Zoo Lights

Best Holiday Market

Best Hotel for the Holidays

They run the contests annually and over the years, Idaho's been proud to put some nominees on the list. Last year, the Idaho Botanical Garden's "Winter Garden aGlow" was nominated for Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights and the Holiday Light Show in Coeur d'Alene made the list of nominees for "Best Public Holiday Lights" displays. It finished outside the Top 10, but is nominated again in 2022!

Both of these incredible displays are on our list of"can't miss" Christmas lights displays in 2022!

7 Dazzling Idaho Public Christmas Lights Displays You Can't Miss In 2022 From Boise to Lewiston to Twin Falls, there's no shortage of incredible Christmas lights to brighten up your holiday season! We know there will be hundreds of incredible home displays going up over the next few weeks, but these are 7 really over the top displays that you can look forward to walking, driving or floating thru this year!

KEEP READING: 15 Incredible Things That Must Be On Your Idaho Winter Bucket List From an Elsa inspired ice castle to sipping hot cocoa as you cruise around one of Idaho's most gorgeous lakes, there's no shortage of fun things to do in Idaho this winter!