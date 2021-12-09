Lady Gaga has sold her iconic Hollywood Hills home, where she recorded her album Chromatica, for a cool $6.5 million. The home was previously owned by musician Frank Zappa and has reportedly been sold to another musician.

Gaga purchased the house in the Hollywood Hills in 2016 for approximately $5.3 million, according to Dirt. The home included Zappa's personal soundboard from his recording studio and many quirky touches, such as a door from a vintage submarine.

The iconic home is 6,759 square feet — and that's just the main house. The house also includes an attached staff apartment as well as two detached guest houses.

Gaga's former home has two recording studios. When she lived there, the entire basement level was full of recording equipment, according to an interview with Howard Stern. Because of the plethora of recording equipment/space, it only makes sense the musician recorded portions of her 2020 Chromatica album in the house.

Inside Lady Gaga's Iconic $6.5M Hollywood Hills Home Take a tour of the iconic $6.5 million Hollywood Hills home, previously owned by Frank Zappa and Lady Gaga, which is now owned by Lizzy Jagger, a.k.a. Mick Jagger's daughter.