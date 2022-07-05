Joining The Pac-12 Is The Best Move For Boise State
It looks like USC and UCLA will reportedly be leaving the Pac-12 to head to the Big Ten starting in 2024.
In a statement, the Pac-12 suggested they will be seeking new schools to fill the holes left by the Southern California schools. While no schools were specifically mentioned, Boise State and San Diego state look like logical choices.
This could be a significant move for the Boise State Broncos. Joining the Pac-12 would make sense geographically. You'd be in a conference with teams in Washington, Oregon, Utah, California, Colorado, and Arizona--all very easy to travel to.
Granted, the Mountain West conference also makes sense geographically for BSU. However, the Pac-12 would offer better competition, more exposure, it has more history, and the school could really profit off of the move, which the department greatly needs. More on that below.
Let's take a look at the schools in each conference to really determine how big of an impact switching conferences could have for the Boise State University program.
First, let's get a look at Boise State's current conference, the Mountain West. We've had a lot of success here. Here's who we go up against.
Mountain West Conference Schools
As you can see, there are a lot of teams in close proximity. The conference is usually competitive.
Now, let's see what our situation would look like in the Pac-12.
Pac-12 Conference Schools
It's always tough leaving a conference. It's nostalgic. It may not be loyal and there are plenty of things to criticize for it. With that being said, if Boise State is offered a chance to move to the Pac-12 they simply have to take the offer.
The Pac-12 has teams in bigger markets and with more history than the teams in the Mountain West. Boise State would be able to reach a broader audience in the Pac-12 than it would be staying in the Mountain West. It's not all about the Benjamin's, but they certainly don't hurt.
Broncos fans would much rather watch the team take on Oregon and Stanford than it would San Jose State and Utah State. We'd be going up against some of the biggest brands in the country. That means more prime time games, too.
Earlier, it was mentioned that this move could be very beneficial to BSU's athletic department financially. Here's a better look at that with: How Much Boise State Athletics Lost During The Pandemic.
For more on the Broncos busy offseason keep scrolling.