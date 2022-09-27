Legendary Entertainer Cancels Idaho Concert Due to Health Concerns

Legendary Entertainer Cancels Idaho Concert Due to Health Concerns

Getty Images for CMT

Thanks to the number of rescheduled shows and artists excited to schedule new tour dates, 2022 has been one of the biggest concert seasons Boise has ever seen. Unfortunately, one of those shows was just scratched from the calendar. 

Getty Images for CMT
loading...

On Tuesday, Jimmy Buffett’s management announced that the 75-year-old star was briefly hospitalized during his Life on the Flipside Redux Tour and has been advised to postpone touring for the rest of the year. The announcement affects the five remaining dates on the tour, including the show that was scheduled for the Ford Idaho Center on October 12. 

While shows in Las Vegas and San Diego are being rescheduled to 2023, the Nampa date has been canceled. A statement on the Idaho Center’s website reads: 

“Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are unfortunately unable to reschedule the Nampa, Idaho date, which will no longer be happening. For this canceled show, your tickets will be refunded. As always, we appreciate your understanding.”

Ticket holders who purchased their tickets via credit card through the arena or online at ICTickets.com will have their cards refunded automatically. Those who purchased with cash are asked to e-mail info.fordidahocenter@spectraxp.com with an order number, mailing address and name. Refund checks will be sent within two weeks. 

Getty Images for Escape To Marga
loading...

The show scheduled for Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on October 10 has also been canceled. If you're a Parrot Head that planned on traveling to that show and you purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster, your refund will be automatically given to the card you purchased the tickets with. 

Major Concerts Coming to the Boise Area in 2022

In 2021, we slowly saw the return of live music to the Treasure Valley. 2022 promises to be even bigger. Click the link of each act to be taken to the venue's website for more information about times and tickets.

A Look Back at 22 Years of Western Idaho Fair Concerts

The Western Idaho Fair isn't just a destination for fair food and rides! They also have some sweet concerts year in and year out!

23 Businesses Nampa Would Love to See Fill Its Abandoned Kmart

Nampa's Big K closed it's doors in 2018 and for the most part, it's primary use since then has been hosting off site car sales for dealerships in Canyon County. We asked what you'd like to see move in and these were 23 ideas you gave us!
Filed Under: concerts, Jimmy Buffett, newsletter
Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 107.9 LITE FM