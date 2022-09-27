Legendary Entertainer Cancels Idaho Concert Due to Health Concerns
Thanks to the number of rescheduled shows and artists excited to schedule new tour dates, 2022 has been one of the biggest concert seasons Boise has ever seen. Unfortunately, one of those shows was just scratched from the calendar.
On Tuesday, Jimmy Buffett’s management announced that the 75-year-old star was briefly hospitalized during his Life on the Flipside Redux Tour and has been advised to postpone touring for the rest of the year. The announcement affects the five remaining dates on the tour, including the show that was scheduled for the Ford Idaho Center on October 12.
While shows in Las Vegas and San Diego are being rescheduled to 2023, the Nampa date has been canceled. A statement on the Idaho Center’s website reads:
“Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are unfortunately unable to reschedule the Nampa, Idaho date, which will no longer be happening. For this canceled show, your tickets will be refunded. As always, we appreciate your understanding.”
Ticket holders who purchased their tickets via credit card through the arena or online at ICTickets.com will have their cards refunded automatically. Those who purchased with cash are asked to e-mail info.fordidahocenter@spectraxp.com with an order number, mailing address and name. Refund checks will be sent within two weeks.
The show scheduled for Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on October 10 has also been canceled. If you're a Parrot Head that planned on traveling to that show and you purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster, your refund will be automatically given to the card you purchased the tickets with.