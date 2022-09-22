Is ‘Serial Vandalism’ a Problem in The Treasure Valley?

Drive around the Treasure Valley and for the most part, you're going to notice a lot of "clean" streets and presentable store fronts. It is always so eye-opening when you travel out of state or out of the area and find that in many similarly sized cities, "curb appeal" just isn't what we have in Boise. Spend any time in a large, major city and you'll really miss being home in Boise.

Outside of train cars and we guess one could argue Freak Alley--which is amazing by the way--are there really any "graffiti problems" in our city?

A recent news release had us scratching our heads about "serial vandalism" and apparently this has been going on in the Treasure Valley.

You could say it is an "Alert"--pun intended, as a graffiti design of the word "Alert" has been popping up around Nampa. In fact, it has been popping up a total of 42 times! As shared by the Nampa Police Department on Twitter just this morning, detectives have found the culprit--an 18-year-old man in Nampa.

Do you ever notice graffiti in your area and do you think that it is a problem in the Treasure Valley?

If you didn't know, Boise Police have a lot of property crime related cases that are still open and looking to be solved. Check out some of these below--recognize anyone or know anything?

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!

We were shocked to learn that Boise actually has a 'Most Wanted' List!

Idaho's Most Wanted When it comes to the most wanted criminals in Idaho, the list according to the Idaho Department Corrections is short. There are a total of nine individuals who made the "Most Wanted" list. Do you recognize any of these fugitives? Some have only been on the run for a few months. Take a good look at the photos below and let your local authorities know if you have absolutely any information.