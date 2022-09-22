One of The Most Expensive Hotels In The World Is South of Idaho

Could you imagine booking a hotel room at a rate of $4,913 per night? Travel Magazine compiled a list of the most expensive hotels in the world and Amangiri was named fifth and is located in Utah.

Amangiri, just located north of the Arizona offers breathtaking views of towering mesas, canyons in the middle of the desert. You can become "At one with the wilderness" at their Camp Sarika which offers 10 canvas-topped pavilions, a restaurant, each has a private pool, and a shared lounge. Camp Ariki is a short hike or drive from the main hotel location.

They off suites and the "Mesa Home" which is an isolated four-bedroom house with a private pool surround by 600 acres of undeveloped land.

Amangiri and Camp Sarika both have their own restaurants and if you feel like you need the full experience they do offer private-dinning experiences at both locations. They do offer a children's menu, but to be honest if I'm spending more $4,000 a night at a hotel there's no way I'm taking kids.

The resort also offers wellness activities:

Hózhó healing

Yoga on the Rocks

Ground Rituals

The facilities offer a steam room, sauna, plunge pool and heated step pool. They also have a full range of cardio and strength training equipment. Don't forget about their own line of skincare products.

You can also host an event there as well. I almost want to enquire just to see how much a wedding there would be for 100 people, they will take you via helicopter from where you say your vows to reception.

Amangiri Resort in Utah Amangiri Hotel Photos