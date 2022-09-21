Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit

I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace.

It is described on Airbnb as a beagle-shaped building with comfort and a unique style. The inside is cozy and as expected very dog themed. Enjoy library of books, games & puzzles. Wi-Fi is also available in this cute 2 bedroom (3beds) and 1 bathroom rental experience. They also provide snacks and breakfast is included.

While there make sure you check out the cute little gift shop where Dennis has wood crafted dogs that he makes by hand, with the help of some very sharp tools, he is very impressive with a chainsaw. Seriously if you are a dog lover, or know a dog lover, this is a once in a lifetime stay that you will not forget.

For once being in the 'dog house' is a good thing. The Dog Inn is located just outside of Cottonwood Idaho. The area is fantastic for recreation and outdoor enthusiasts. Mountain views surround with prairie grain fields is the immediate landscape. Just a quick jaunt and you are in Hells Canyon Gorge of the Snake River. Great for fishing, hiking, exploring and even jet boat rides spring through fall.

To see more photos and find out more or reserve a time to go visit the Dog Bark Park Inn B&B link here. They must be doing something right because on Airbnb there are 75 reviews so far, averaging 4.91out of 5. Pretty impressive, here are some real reviews:

Kari - July 2020 - Great stay hosted by great people. Perfect ingredients for a nice well rounded stay. Dennis, Frances, and Sprocket were great host and we learned lots about the area. We had a great time.

Adrian - October 2020 - Frances & Dennis went above and beyond their hospitality, adding personal touches to make their guests feel like part of the family. Despite the COVID-19 restrictions, we were still safely provided delicious snacks, drinks, and homemade baked goods. Some tips that were left for future guests include: (1) you need to haul your luggage through about 20 ft of grass, (2) you need to walk up some stairs to enter the B&B (i.e. no elevators), (3) the cellular signal is very weak in the vicinity, (4) you will need to wear face coverings to enter the office/gift shop, (5) there's lots of bugs when it's wet out, and (6) the Wi-Fi is intermittent. Dog lovers from all over the world come to check out the dog hotel. It is the only one quite like it.

