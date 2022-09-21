The American Cancer Society is comprised of oncology doctors and nurses that are experts in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. Their team of prized journalists have extensive experience in medical writing as well as data collection, analytics, and research.

Breast Cancer in Men...It Happens

According to ACS, "cancer affects 1 in 3 people in the United States." While breast cancer remains more common among women than men, men suffer from the disease as well. In fact, approximately 2,170 male patients will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2022. Of those diagnosed, ACS estimates 530 of them will succumb to the disease.

Risk factors for the development of male breast cancer includes, but is not limited to: aging, family history, inherited gene mutations, alcohol consumption, liver disease, radiation exposure, obesity, and testicular conditions. For detailed information on the causes, risks, and prevention of male breast cancer, click here.

Male Breast Cancer in Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare reports cancer is ranked among the top causes of death in the Gem State. Annually, more than 8,000 Idahoans are diagnosed with cancer, classifying it as a chronic condition in the state. To date, Idaho is home to more than 100,000 cancer survivors. While this comes as welcomed news, the state ranks 50th for national cancer screenings—something many in Idaho's oncology community are working to improve.

Idaho men in search of low-cost or free mammograms, visit FreeMammograms.org for a comprehensive list of exam providers and clinics.

The American Cancer Society is there for you with information, answers, and compassion 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Call them today at 800.227.2345.

