Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood

Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options.

When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely no shortage in Boise. However, today we’re featuring what is reported to be the best sandwich place in Idaho for a tasty lunch, and even though we have one in Boise now... this specific shop was first in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho.

In a recent article from Lovefood (featured on MSN), they claimed the best sandwich shop in all of Idaho for a tasty lunch is Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese from Coeur D'Alene (and now Boise).

Here’s what they had to say about the shop...

“With a rotating selection of totally bonkers creations, Meltz takes grilled cheese sandwiches to the next level (and then some). The rotating menu has some pretty mouthwatering choices, from a pork belly banh mi grilled cheese to a take on a Reuben. For a special treat, try CC Poutine with white Cheddar, braised beef short rib, deep fried cheese curds, beer-battered French fries, roasted shallots, and mushroom gravy. Who can resist?”

Seriously, who can resist? I’m definitely writing this at the wrong time of day, because now I’m super hungry and I’m craving a good grilled cheese sandwich haha!

