In 2019, Intuit's MintLife surveyed Americans to figure out exactly what people hope to receive for Christmas. The results were pretty interesting!

According to Mint, 61% of Americans rather receive cash or a gift card than a traditional present during the holidays. Not many of those folks speak up and tell the people shopping for them that, because well...it sounds selfish, even though it's not.

Last year, we realized that our apartment had reached critical mass. There was no more room left for "stuff" so we politely requested some gift cards for Christmas because they wouldn't take up a lot of room and could be used for things we actually needed around the house.

Of course, this conversation was with our parents which made it a little awkward because it's super sweet that they still want to buy their adult kids gifts at Christmas when they don't need to. Luckily, it was well received. We ended up receiving a small purse that's the perfect size to take into concerts and sporting events, stuffed with gift cards.

Trust us when we say that many of the people you're shopping for feel the very same way. They would love this small gift that they could stash in their purse and use toward something they really want or really need. You just need to make sure you pick the right one, so we did a little bit of leg work for you.

After polling our listeners, we discovered that these are the 15 most in-demand gift cards in the Treasure Valley this holiday season!

15 Gift Cards That People in Boise Actually Want to Receive This Christmas Are gift cards impersonal gifts? Hardly! Some people prefer them and these are the ones that are most in-demand this holiday season!

Of course, if you do receive a gift card you can't use...there's a way to make a little of that money back! Check it out!

The 5 Best Places to Get Cash Back for Gift Cards You Can't Use in Boise Gift cards are thoughtful and usually pretty helpful gifts...unless someone bought you a gift card for a store that doesn't have a location within 100+ miles of Boise. Rather than hang on to those and let them go to waste, these are some places you can sell them for cash! We tried some of the options out with a hypothetical $25 Dunkin' Donuts gift card to see who offered the best deal.