Idaho Supreme Court Rule to Life Stay on Abortion Law

A heated debate for decades, the Supreme Court of the United State's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade has caused heated discussions nationwide. Here in Idaho, extra attention has been given because of a "trigger ban" put in place by legislators.

Even before Roe v Wade was overturned, Idaho had in place a law that would activate making abortions virtually illegal should the supreme court decision ever be overturned-- now, these Idaho laws are going to be activated.

Because of a lawsuit filed against the State of Idaho, the Supreme Court here in Idaho paused the activation of one law and was reviewing if a pause should be placed on the other.

Today, we have learned that the stay is being lifted and NO stay will be issued on the other law, which means that on August 25th, abortions will be banned in Idaho.

Of course, many Idahoans are responding online as well...

