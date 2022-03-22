Idaho Singer Competing On New NBC Series

One thing is for certain: people LOVE their television competition shows and here in Idaho, that is no exception. It doesn't really matter what the show is "competing" for-- whether it is Amazing Race of The Bachelor / The Bachelorette, Idahoans love to flip on the television and watch some drama play out just as much as anyone.

A brand new television competition taking to NBC this year is featuring an Idahoan and that only means that folks here in the Gem State are going to be ready to be glued to their televisions.

Andrew Sheppard is the artist that will be representing Idaho. The show, which will allow each of its 50 or more contestants, premiered last night-- March 21st.

Sheppard is known to have written a lot of music during his extensive time in Stanley, Idaho. In an interview with the Idaho Mountain Express, he says that its the mountains that inspire him. This show will feature Sheppard working together with artists of other states to create "the next hit" and will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg.

We can't wait to cheer on Andrew Sheppard.

