So, if you’ve been on TikTok recently, you may have seen a viral video about potato guns and Idahoans being very protective of their state. And, I mean, they’re not wrong.

Idaho has become overcrowded (especially here in Boise) with newcomers to the state. This has increased housing prices, making it difficult and even impossible for generational Idahoans to purchase a home in this state.

Those with higher incomes and traditionally more expensive housing have flooded Idaho’s comparatively low-priced housing market. Especially over the past five years. Because of this, the prices of houses have shot up exponentially. Making it difficult to purchase a home here if you’re local and not from a wealthier state.

This has angered a lot of Idahoans, making them bitter against newcomers. And, this viral TikTok shows exactly that.

And Idahoans can’t get enough of it.

But first, let’s take a look at another viral TikTok that’s been going around. And yes, you’re gonna laugh so hard.

Gotta love the bars in downtown Boise on a Saturday night, lol.

Alright, now back to what you came here for. The viral TikTok video of the lady calling out Idahoans for their dislike for newcomers and love for potato guns. Yeah, it’s hilarious!

Here are some of the comments first - enjoy the video is at the end!

Viral Idaho Potato Gun TikTok Responses