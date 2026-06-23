One of the things I love most about living in Idaho is that adventure is never very far away. Sometimes it’s a hike, sometimes it’s a fishing trip and sometimes it’s taking the top off the Jeep, grabbing some friends, and seeing where that dirt road goes.

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Southwest Idaho Has One Of The Largest Off-Road Trail Networks In The Northwest

Now, Idaho has some incredible off-road opportunities. From the rugged beauty of the Owyhees to the mountain roads around Idaho City, Garden Valley, and McCall, there are trails for just about every experience level. Some are scenic drives where the biggest challenge is deciding where to stop for pictures. Others… well, let’s just say you’ll be really glad you brought recovery gear.

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Silver City, Idaho Is Like A Step Back in Time

Silver City is one of my favorites. It’s a chance to experience Idaho history while taking in some incredible scenery.

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Explore the Owyhee Mountains

The Owyhees offer those wide-open desert views that remind you just how big and beautiful this state really is. Plus, you get to see pieces of long forgotten Idaho history, like the old Banner Mill and Delamar Ghost Town/Mine.

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Discover the Boise National Forest

And if you’re looking for a mountain adventure, the Boise National Forest has hundreds of miles of roads and trails to explore. The Forest Service reminds riders to always check Motor Vehicle Use Maps before heading out.

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Be Prepared For Your Idaho Adventure

Navigation: Cellular reception drops to almost zero in the deeper canyons and mountains. Always download offline routes before your trip.

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Practice Responsible Recreation On Idaho Trails

But here’s the important part... tread lightly. Stay on designated trails, pack out what you pack in, respect wildlife, and leave these places better than you found them. We want future generations to enjoy these incredible areas just like we do today.

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Off-Roading In Idaho Is About More Than the Destination

Remember, some of the best days aren’t about conquering the toughest trail. Sometimes it’s just about slowing down, spending time with family and friends, and discovering another hidden corner of this amazing state we call home.