Idaho is the Only State That Can Claim This

Idaho is special for many reasons. We are also great at breaking world records. This however is something special about Idaho on a geographical scale.

Idaho is the only state in the United States that boarders 6 other states and another country. We have boarders on Oregon, Washington, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada and in the tip of that Panhandle, Canada. However...

Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky beat us in the number of boarding states.

Tennessee has eight with North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky and Virginia.

Missouri also has eight with Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Illinois.

Kentucky has seven with Virginia, Tennessee, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and West Virginia.

However, Tennessee, Missouri and Kentucky do not touch another Country as well. All other Canadian and Mexican bordering states have five or less neighboring states. So Idaho wins again. ;)

