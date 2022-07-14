If you're like me, you're probably getting ready for bed at 9pm and looking out the window and you see that it's still totally light outside. Shouldn't it be dark? Or, if not totally dark, at least a little darker than this? In June, there are nights where it's even as late as 10pm and it looks like 8pm. What's going on?

Photo by: Vince Veras on Unsplash Photo by: Vince Veras on Unsplash loading...

Turns out, Boise (and most of Idaho) isn't meant to be in Mountain Time. We're definitely supposed to be in the Pacific Time Zone, and if you look at a map you'll see clearly that it makes no sense why we're in the Mountain Time Zone. It's baffling. It's almost as if they went out of their way to not have Boise and most of Idaho in the Pacific Time Zone.

Let's take a look at the U.S. Time Zone map and try to better understand what's going on. From where I'm standing, it makes no sense at all.

Photo by: Luis Cortes on Unsplash Photo by: Luis Cortes on Unsplash loading...

We Can All Agree Boise Is Not Supposed To Be In Mountain Time, Right? Let's take a close look at the Time Zone Map here in the US to try to understand it better. Right now, I have no idea why Western Idaho is still in Mountain Time. If you live here and are wondering why it's still dark outside at 10pm, then you feel me.

Let's see what we can learn from the map.

Photo by: Age Barros on Unsplash Photo by: Age Barros on Unsplash loading...

Looking closely at the map, I'm more confused than ever. It's clear to see that Western Idaho is supposed to be in Pacific Time. So, what is going on? Is there any logic behind this? Turns out, yes. There is an explanation.

The Time Zone lines, it turns out, aren't based on state borders, but, instead, follow the Continental Divide.

At one time, all of Idaho was in Pacific Time but Boise, Meridian, and a few other cities wanted to change to Eastern because of the changes that came about when Daylight Savings was brought into play.

At that time, those cities decided to move to Mountain Time, but Coeur d'Alene said nah we're staying. It's still that way today.

Photo via BTS.gov Photo via BTS.gov loading...

As you can see above, our time zones can be changed! According to BTS.gov, 15 counties have changed Time Zones over the last 20 years. Who says we can't do it?

Time Zones can only be changed by the Secretary of Transportation. So, we must get in touch with Secretary Pete Buttigieg and ask politely to get us back in Pacific Time. Unless, you're okay with it being bright outside at 10pm for most of the summer?

I bought some blackout curtains that work pretty swell, but I would definitely rather fall asleep when light isn't creeping through the sides of the curtains.

Photo by: Kate Stone Matheson on Unsplash Photo by: Kate Stone Matheson on Unsplash loading...

Certainly, I can't be the only one bothered by this? Boise should totally be in the Pacific Time Zone. It'll help our sleep.

This is a debate we'll likely be having for a while. Here's more on why Daylight Savings in Idaho has been an issue.

Why Keeping Daylight Savings Permanent is Actually a Bad Idea We love the extra hour of sunshine... but is it a bad idea to permanently keep daylight saving time?

Then, there's the other side of that argument. You gotta hear both sides.

Top 5 Pros to Permanent Daylight-Saving Time in Idaho

On the bright side, all that extra daylight gives us more time to do fun activities like hike. You do know we're one of the best states for that, right?