Idaho, Iowa or Ohio?

We’ve discovered that unless you’re from the Midwest, many people in the United States don’t actually know much about Idaho – let alone where it's located.

In fact, there has been hilarious speculation online on whether it’s actually a real place, or just part of the illuminati.

Although, plot twist:

That’s a myth we should definitely hype up so that people don’t continue to move here.

However, we would warrant a guess that even the most die-hard of locals don’t know everything about our state…

We’ve lived here most of our lives as well, and many of these facts we would have absolutely gotten incorrect!

So, continue reading below for 11 off-the-wall facts about our beautiful state that would even stump locals.

11 Random Facts About Idaho That You Probably Didn't Know Even the most die-hard Idahoans will probably get most of these wrong...

This Common Idaho Job is One of the Most Dangerous in the World This is a bit alarming: these jobs are significantly more hazardous than most occupations.

The Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Idaho May Shock You Idaho seems like a safe place to live... but these cities are significantly more dangerous.