Idaho Housing Bill Criticized as “Legalized Robbery”

Everyone has seen the hundreds of articles pointing to Idaho’s insane housing market. Over the past decade, Idaho has grown exponentially, being named time and time again as one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation.

Now, Boise has become one of the most over-valued U.S. cities. Homes are listing 80.51% above their expected price according to this article by Fortune.

Here is a quick look at some of the most expensive houses in the market:

So, as if the housing market isn’t already one of the most unaffordable markets in the nation, a bill was proposed to escalate that this last week. Making housing even more expensive and unaffordable than they already are.

And no, we’re not kidding.

Meridian Rep. Joe Palmer proposed a bill that would essentially get rid of the rental fee cap.

What does this mean exactly?

Right now there is a rental application fee cap of $30 and other rental restrictions placed for the affordability of the renter. With this proposed new bill, there would essentially be no restrictions and no cap.

Here are some quick information about Boise Renter Application Requirments:

So a landlord could charge let’s say $400 application fee for a house that may not even be available to rent! And, with it being non-refundable, so if the renter didn’t get approved, they wouldn’t get their $400 back.

Legalized Robbery?

Rep. Brooke Green criticized the bill, saying with the current state of our housing market that this bill is in “poor taste. It’s a terrible time to bring something up such as this when our communities are hurting really bad regarding housing and affordability.”

Rep. Steve Berch added “that’s pure legalized robbery” and “a bill that only an unscrupulous landlord could love.”

You can watch the full video here:

