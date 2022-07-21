Channel Your Inner Bob Ross In This One Of A Kind Boise Riverfront Home

Not checking out this house with its own art studio would be a mistake you can't cover up with a pretty little tree.

This beautiful home on the Boise River is on the market, and is perfect to bring out your inner Bob Ross.

This amazing home at 2948 E Wildernest Lane in Boise has 4 bedrooms and 5 baths with more than 5,000 square feet of living space.

The first thing you'll notice is the amount of natural light that comes into the living room from the massive windows. It feels like you're in an aquarium. It's beautiful.

The living room isn't even one of my top three features of this French Farmhouse. My three favorite things to check out in this home are:

The Art Studio The Kitchen The Pool

Let's stop wasting time and check it out! Wait until you see this art studio. Unlike anything I've seen inside a home before.

I've always wanted to get into painting, I've tried a few times before. I don't have it in me, I'm afraid. Regardless, in this house I would have to dedicate some serious time to the craft.

The French Farmhouse theme is something I really like throughout the house, especially in that kitchen. It's big enough to host and have the entire family over for a meal.

While they're over, they're definitely going to enjoy the pool with the fountains. Any pool gets instantly cooler if it has a fountain.

Check out the full listing on Zillow. Not bad for $2.9 million.

If the traditional French Farmhouse isn't your flavor, here are some other breathtaking homes for sale in the area.

