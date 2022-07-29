Did Will Smith Buy This Iconic Boise Mansion Perfect For Hollywood’s Elite?

Did Oscar-Winning actor Will Smith just buy a home in Boise? We can't confirm it, but it's looking like it's possible.

The King Richard actor's name has come up in whispers in the wind involving this massive Boise mansion. It's certainly an ideal spot for Hollywood royalty. Let's get to the bottom of this unconfirmed rumor.

This 4 bedroom and 10 bath home in Boise has more than 14.000 square feet of living space, making it one of the biggest in Boise. It was built for the late Velma V. Morrison, the famed Boise philanthropist whose name remains a fixture in the Treasure Valley today.

One famous resident previously owned it...will Will Smith be the next? It's looking like there's a chance it could be happening.

This iconic home is found on scenic Crescent Rim Drive and features views of all of Boise and beyond. You get to see the foothills, downtown Boise, the river, Ann Morrison Park, whatever part of town is your favorite...you can probably see it here.

Before diving into the possibility of it possibly being the future vacation home for Will Smith and family, let's check out this iconic home and step inside.

What a beautiful home. It's like having your own spa with that sauna. I'm also obsessed with the views, like you get in that bathroom. Simply breathtaking.

So, did Will Smith buy it? Not yet. The house remains on the market in Boise for $4.9 million. However, someone who resembles Will has been seen in the area looking at homes. He also owns several properties across the country, but none in Idaho. We know that stars love to vacation in Idaho.

To check out the full listing, see its listing on Zillow.

Most celebrities will vacation in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene, but Boise isn't a bad place to be. We'll have to keep our eyes on the news to see if we're going to have a new resident in town soon.

Check out these other celebrities who have had fun in Idaho. Maybe Will Smith is next!

