Idaho Gas Prices Expected to Surge During Spring Break

The price of gasoline in Idaho continues to hover over $4.00 per gallon. Although, published reports indict a slight reduction in demand for gas last week. The Ukraine / Russian War continues to raise the demand for petroleum production. President Biden has reached out to Iran and Venezuela, asking them to increase their oil exports to America. The president hasn't asked our Canadian friends to increase oil production.

According to AAA Idaho/Oregon in a news release, the price of crude oil briefly dropped below $95 per barrel last week but is now trading near $110 per barrel. Worldwide experts believe oil prices will continue to rise to historic levels.

Gem State prices for average $4.35 per gallon for regular. The cost of gas in Idaho has risen eighty-three cents in one month. Idaho has now surpassed the national average price of $4.25 per gallon. A few weeks ago, Idaho was well below the national average for fuel costs.

"Fuel demand fell this week as higher gas prices likely motivated some of the folks on the fence about taking a road trip to change course," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "But according to our booking data, flights, tours, car rentals, and hotels are trending above pre-pandemic levels for March, April, and May in places like Florida, Mexico, and Hawaii. Those who made arrangements before prices spiked will likely follow through on them."

According to another report from AAA, 59 percent of Americans say they will adjust their driving habits when the price of fill-ups hits $4 per gallon, and 75 percent will make changes at the $5 mark. But of the 52 percent of Americans planning a summer vacation, nearly half say that they will not modify their trip, regardless of the price of gasoline.

Economists monitor the number of folks leaving this week for Spring Break. Traditionally, the Oregon Coast, Seattle, and Salt Lake City are popular destinations in our region.

Here's a look at Idaho gas prices as of 3/21/22 Courtesy of AAA Idaho/Oregon:

Boise - $4.44

Coeur d'Alene - $4.10

Franklin - $4.30

Idaho Falls - $4.25

Lewiston - $4.11

Pocatello - $4.33

Twin Falls - $4.44

