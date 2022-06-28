Is any Idaho summer really complete without a journey up HW 55 to enjoy a few days in McCall?

There are so many things to do when you visit our favorite small town in the summer. You can lace up your hiking boots and do the Loon Lake hike to the downed WWII-era bomber plane.

You can make a mission to complete the McCall Ale Trail and get a commemorative koozie to show your friends. (Seriously, if you haven’t ventured outside of downtown McCall to try Broken Horn Brewing, you’re missing out on some of the best Idaho beer around.)

You must hit up Ice Cream Alley or McCall’s newest ice cream shop, Squatch Sweets, which serves some incredibly colorful, tasty and creative creations.

And in the morning? We’re making waffles. Ok…we’re actually leaving that to McCall’s newest breakfast destination, Brunchette on the Lake.

If you feel like doing a whole lot of nothing, load up the cooler and go relax on North Beach! (Just make sure that if you’re visiting North Beach or any of McCall’s waterfront parks between July 3 at 8 a.m. and July 5 at 8 a.m. that those beverages are non-alcoholic. After a public survey, the city council voted to uphold the alcohol ban that’s been in place since 2016.)

Payette Lake is McCall’s most well-known way to cool off, but it’s not the most creative! You’ll find McCall’s most creative way to cool off INSIDE Manchester Ice Center! We’re talking about the ice rink’s ice bumper cars!

Manchester Ice Center offers an experience similar to what you'd find at Wahooz or Pojo's but on a more slippery surface! When sessions are offered, rides last 13 minutes and begin every 15 minutes. Bumper car sessions are $9. If you want to do the bumper cars and enjoy the rest of the public skate session, you can buy a combo ticket for $15.

Looking at their current schedule, the bumper cars run almost daily through the end of July! To see dates and times, click HERE!

