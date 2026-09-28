I have a feeling I may make a few Dunkin’ fans mad with this one.

After years of Idaho being one of the few states in the country without a Dunkin’, it looks like the incredibly popular coffee and donut chain is finally getting serious about Boise.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Plans have surfaced for what could become Idaho’s first Dunkin’ at 6940 W. State Street near Glenwood Street, in the Northgate Shopping Center. The proposal would convert the current Papa Murphy’s location into a Dunkin’, using the existing drive-thru and expanding into neighboring space.

Before you start lining up on State Street, this is still a proposed location. There hasn’t been an official opening date announced yet, but it certainly looks like Dunkin’ is getting closer to making its Idaho debut and I know a LOT of people are going to be excited.

Me? Well…

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My First Dunkin’ Experience

Until a few years ago, I had never actually been to a Dunkin’. I’d obviously heard about it forever. Dunkin’ has this enormous, almost cult-like following, particularly back East. We’ve had Dunkin’ coffee and other products sitting on grocery store shelves here for years, but I had never walked into an actual Dunkin’.

Justin Sullivan, Getty Images Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Then I went down to Yuba City, California, to visit some friends who are basically family. The first morning I was there, somebody asked, “You want to go to Dunkin’?”

Absolutely! This was finally it. With all the hype surrounding this place, I was expecting some sort of life-changing donut experience.

I walked in and kept my order as simple as possible: a Bismarck and a cup of black coffee.

And… It was good.

Seriously. It was good.

Was it the greatest donut I’d ever eaten?

Nope.

Was it the greatest cup of coffee I’d ever had?

Also nope.

And maybe my expectations were completely unfair. When you’ve heard people rave about something for years, you start expecting that first bite to be accompanied by angels singing.

Maybe Idaho Has Spoiled Me For Pastries

Part of my problem may be that we’ve already got some pretty incredible locally owned bakeries around the Treasure Valley.

And one in particular has completely spoiled me. Pastry Perfection has been our family’s go-to for years.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

If there’s a birthday or celebration that requires a cake, we’re getting it there. If I’m craving a donut or some other sweet treat, that’s the first place that comes to mind.

I am a HUGE Pastry Perfection fan.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

So when Dunkin’ arrives, am I going to camp outside waiting for the doors to open? Probably not. But, I’m absolutely going to give Dunkin’ another shot.

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I’ve only been there once. That’s hardly enough research to declare myself a Dunkin’ expert. Maybe I ordered the wrong thing. Maybe there’s some magical Dunkin’ combination that longtime fans know about and I don’t.

And if you’re one of those Dunkin’ loyalists who has been waiting years for Idaho to finally get one, I’m genuinely excited for you. This is a brand people have been asking for around here for a LONG time.

Rob Kim, Getty Images Rob Kim, Getty Images

Just don’t be too surprised if, while everybody else is lining up for Idaho’s first Dunkin’, I’m down the street grabbing a donut from Pastry Perfection.

Although, I’ll probably have to swing by Dunkin’ afterward.

You know... For research.