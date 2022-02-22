How Is Idaho The #1 State In The Country On This List?

When one is putting together a "top" list, there are many Idaho could be considered for:

Most potatoes

Most blue turf per capita

Sweatiest summers

All pretty predictable, right? Well, this next list featuring Idaho is not something you're going to see coming.

Our pals at Wallethub put together a list of the "Most Sinful States in America" in 2022, and the results are truly all over the place. How did they even determine which states are sinful, and which ones are not? After some number crunching, they've considered statistics such as:

Violent crimes per capita

Excessive drinking

Gambling disorders

Amount of adults not exercising

Let's dig into the results.

Nevada and California take spots #1 and #2, respectively, and that's not too surprising. Texas, Florida, and Louisiana round out the top five.

That's all well and good, but how did Idaho fare? Very well, actually.

Per Wallethub's study, Idaho is the least sinful state in America! Idaho even came out dead-last when it comes to jealousy (which is a good thing).

Maybe it's the amazing weather, or our gorgeous surroundings, or the fact that we get to see Larry Gebert's mustache every single day. Either way, we Idahoans look like we're shaping up to be the best of the best!

What's your take? Do you think Idaho is completely without sin? Are we really the nicest state in the country? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook. But, ya know, try to be nice. We have a reputation to uphold.

