Airline With Large Idaho Footprint Announces “Subscription Plan”

Here in the Treasure Valley, getting out of town isn't always the easiest. We live in such a wonderful place, perhaps it doesn't even matter. However, if you're trying to fly just about anywhere--finding a direct flight can be a CHALLENGE.

Despite the fact that Boise is growing and the airport continues to see more traffic--we still have a few minor upgrade suggestions aside from that MAJOR PARKING ISSUE:

Five Upgrades that Boise's Airport Needs Immediately Yes, we love our amazingly clean and quick Boise Airport but that doesn't mean that we don't have some ideas on how to take it to the next level. Can you think of any better upgrades than these?

Little airport or not--could Idaho be on the receiving end of a total snub from this popular regional airline?

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the footprint that Alaska Airlines has in Boise is pretty significant. Sure, to board a flight you have to walk out on the runway here in Boise--but that is just a part of the fun! This airline can get local travelers to popular places in the Pacific Northwest easily-- such as Seattle, Spokane, and even Pullman for any Coug Fans out there.

Why, if so prominent in Boise and the PNW, would Alaska Airlines snub Idaho in a pretty amazing flight opportunity?

We suppose it can only be reasonable to expect we're next in the offerings--right?

Just announced last week, Alaska Airlines will now offer a subscription based service for those living in the Southwest of the country. Cities like Reno, Phoenix, and Vegas are really going to benefit from the opportunity.

In a statement released by Alaska Airlines, company leadership said:

Our commitment to care means offering convenient and affordable options that fit our guests' lifestyle and connect them to where they want to go. After two years of staying close to home, guests are ready to travel again and with 100 daily flights from 16 airports throughout California and between California to Reno, Phoenix and Las Vegas, Flight Pass will take them there.

Subscribers will be able to sign up for either a monthly or bi-monthly credit plan where 6, 12, or 24 flight passes for non-stop trips per year can be taken advantage of.

Plans start at $49 each month which allow you to book at least 14 days before travel or $199 per month which allows you to book up to the same day as the flight!

Sure, Boise got snubbed this time around-- but would you like to see Alaska Airlines implement something similar for the Pacific Northwest?

10 Cheapest Beach Vacations from Boise

Travel the World in Boise at Anniversary Inn Themed Rooms Visit amazing destinations all while staying right in Boise at this unique Bed and Breakfast. Each room features a theme and the rooms get fancier and fancier as you scroll. I have 2 pictures of each room to give you a good idea of what they are like.