A few days ago, Interfaith Sanctuary Housing Services drew Boise’s attention to the fact that our homeless issue is at an all-time high, saying they are in dire need of help and extra shelter.

We have never seen them or Boise Rescue Mission do this before.

Whether this initial plea was taken seriously or not, the issue was quickly brought to the forefront of conversation as a massive demonstration unfolded at the steps of Idaho’s State Capitol building.

In one of the coldest months of the year, homeless Idahoans and protestors alike are ensuring their voices will not be ignored.

What is their cause?

If you’re not sure exactly what is going on or why it matters, continue reading for more information and photographs.

Homeless Idahoans Refuse to be Ignored as They Protest on the Capitol's Lawn Homeless Idahoans set up tents outside of the State Capitol building to demand respect and bring awareness to their plight.

