Here Are The Lowest Gas Prices We Found in Idaho
The only thing worse than the rising housing costs in Idaho is the rising cost of gas. It's getting insane and it seems like it's never going to go down. Shoot, one glance at social media and you're bound to find the ridiculous gas prices in California or other major cities.
So, naturally, we're doing our part to help you, the people of Idaho to find the cheapest gas in the state. I took the liberty of visiting GasBuddy.com and searched for the cheapest gas in 10 different Idaho cities. Those cities are:
- Boise
- Meridian
- Twin Falls
- Pocatello
- Couer D'Alene
- Kuna
- Garden City
- Eagle
- Caldwell
- Nampa
The question is - which of these Idaho cities has the gas station with the cheapest gas? We know there is a difference between "cheapest" and "cheap". By no means are we labeling these prices as simply being "cheap." We all know it's not. However, when compared to other nearby gas stations, these are the stations with the cheapest gas. Let's get right to it.