GoFundMe Launched for Boise Residents After Destructive Fire

A devastating fire destroyed a Boise home over the weekend and now, there's a chance for the community to step up and help our neighbor.

If you live anywhere near Southeast Boise, odds are you heard the roars of sirens late Friday night and into early Saturday morning. At about 1:52 a.m. the Boise Fire Department was called to a home on the 1800 block of Londoner Way in Boise. Flames were blazing, as you can see from the photos and information shared by the Boise Fire Department, below:

We can't imagine seeing our home--or anyone's home for that matter, go up in flames the way that this house did. It's terrifying to imagine losing everything.

In this instance, however, we're thankful to see that no lives were taken and all residents were able to safely exit the home.

Now, it's time for the Treasure Valley to do what they do best: step up and help out our neighbors in need.

There are several ways to do so--first, there is the Boise Firefighters Burnout Fund which works with the American Red Cross to help victims of house fires-- you can learn more about this fund and donate below:

Perhaps the most direct way to help this resident, however, is through a GoFundMe that is now live.

You can see the fundraiser, which has been very successful thus far, below:

