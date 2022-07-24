Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Preview [Photos]
It's that time of year again in Idaho, where the temperatures hover in the triple digits, and some folks are on vacation in much cooler locations. Some folks call them the dogs days of summer; however, it won't be long before it's football season, kids will be going back to school, football season, and the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.
This year will be the 31st Annual Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic held at Ann Morrison Park. Boise is one of the most popular balloon communities in the country. Over fifty balloons will fly over the Treasure Valley skies from Wednesday, August 31st, to the final flights on Sunday, September 4th. There is no charge to attend the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic, thanks to presenting sponsor Cap Ed Credit Union.
This year will be the first one without our brave balloon champion Larry Gebert of KTVB. Larry loved the balloon classic and, along with our founder Scott Spencer, created years of must-see television. We miss both Larry and Scott, who we lost in 2020.
If you're new to Boise, here's a look at some of the featured events.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic CapEd Kids Day 2021
The second day allows the media to share the views from the skies.
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Media Day 2021
Friday night the entire community is invited to watch the visually stunning Spirit of Boise Night Glow.
30 Dazzling Photos Of What You Missed at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Night Glow
Looking for a place to watch the balloons from all over Boise?
5 Best Places To Watch Boise's Hot Air Balloons
For more detailed information on this great upcoming event, click the link here.
50 Amazing Hot Air Balloons Taking Flight at Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic 2021