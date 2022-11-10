If You Don’t Believe Geese Rule Boise, You Will Now
One of the best parts of this job is how much time we're encouraged to spend on the internet. No, really. A lot of jobs will reprimand you for browsing Facebook or Instagram but with this job? Shoot - social media can be a gold mine of content to share with the people of Boise. You know, the hard-hitting knows that matters - "news you can use" if you will.
In my search for something to share with you, I came across quite possibly one of the greatest Instagram accounts of all time.
Or is it the most terrifying...?
Believe it or not - there is an Instagram account that reveals who is truly running the streets of Boise. Some might find this funny while others may find this absolutely terrifying.
Flocks of highly-intelligent geese are roaming and conquering the streets of Boise. Don't believe me? Just check out this photo of a human being forced to hand over "their cut" to this geese capo:
The account is called @GeeseOfBoiseState and it gets worse. This account also shows geese literally marking their territory and counting on violence to protect their turf:
The Instagram account only has 1,227 followers but perhaps this is currently... by design? I recently broke the news to you that birds may in fact, not be real and are actually government drones. This account could either reinforce the idea that the CIA is the hivemind over our feathered friends or it could, in fact, prove that geese are the true rulers over the Treasure Valley.