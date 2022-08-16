We Found 7 Rental Services That Need To Exist In Idaho Now
Have you ever run into a situation where you're like, "Gosh, I wish I could just rent a dad right now"? No? Me neither but there's a market for this type of thing! As a matter of fact, there are several incredible rental services that exist like "Rent-A-Dad' around the country.
Why are we talking about random rental services? Why not? This is America - home of the brave and land of the free and gosh darn it if I want to rent a paparazzi to follow me around to look important then I will.
I conducted my own research to determine what amazing rental services are offered everywhere but in Idaho. Don't get me wrong - Idaho has some amazing services already like goat rentals and tire rentals... but why can't we rent a chicken?
All I'm saying is, if you're looking to start a business, I found some incredible ideas for your new venture and some of these could actually work in Idaho. Read on and let me know if you'll be starting any of these any time soon, I would seriously (for real) love to hear about it!