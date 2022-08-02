It’s the first Tuesday in August which means it is officially National Night Out and Boise certainly shows up. According to the website for the City of Boise, National Night Out will consist of roughly 46 parties and is intended to:

Raise crime and drug awareness

Increase support or participation in anti-crime programs for the community

Strengthen the relationship between first responders and the community

What’s really awesome about National Night Out is the VARIETY of parties happening around town tonight that is fun for the whole family. There are BBQs, potlucks, block parties, ice cream socials, and so many more.

You can check out the full list of events here but we’ll share with you our top picks for you to enjoy with family and friends.

5 Family-Friendly Events For National Night Out in Boise It's National Night Out in Boise and we broke down our top five picks for tonight's festivities.

