Proclamation Will Make September Recovery Month in Ada County

Mental health and substance abuse unfortunately often go hand in hand. In a press release from PEER Wellness Center, information from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration shows that “in 2021, an estimated 33% of people in Idaho were affected by mental health.” Thankfully, officials in Ada County are helping raise awareness on both mental health and substance abuse throughout the month of September. Tomorrow morning at Julia Davis Park – Boise Pavilion, a proclamation making September 2022 Recovery Month in Ada County will be read at Ada County’s 7th Annual Recovery Rally.

The event begins at 11:15 AM, is family-friendly, and will have plenty of things for the family to do. From food to music, and even a magician, there will be something for everyone at the rally.

The fact that Ada County is continuing to raise awareness for mental health should make us all feel good. As someone who has dealt with mental health issues before, I can certainly say that one of the most difficult things to do while struggling is asking for help. So many people feel like they have to take on the issue of mental health on their own which is a difficult battle in itself. When those issues push someone to resort to substance abuse, it becomes a dangerous combination that can be extremely difficult to escape.

That’s not to say that mental health on its own is any easier to deal with. Some people never seek out substances to numb the pain but trying to combat mental health issues alone is easier said than done. If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, substance abuse, or both, hopefully, these events spark conversation and make people feel “safer” about asking for help. You find more details on the 7th Annual Recovery Rally here.

You, your friends, and your family can always reach the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline by dialing or texting 9-8-8. You can also visit IdahoCrisis.org for more resources.

Gov. Little to Invest $50 Million For Idahoan’s Mental Health

How to Get Over Them: 11 Healthy Tips For Navigating a Heartbreak If you're going through a break up, you're not alone. Here's a helpful guide for how to positively navigate this difficult time.