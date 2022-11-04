Best BBQ in the Boise Area

We do a lot of things right in Idaho, one thing we really know, appreciate and consume a lot of is meat. BBQ places are plentiful here in the Treasure Valley and while most are fantastic places to satisfy your hunger, there are a few that stand out above the rest.

There is a lot out there trying to convince where the best of the best BBQ is here in Idaho. These suggestions and studies will give you more than a few excellent places to try out.

There's a Facebook group I'm in where all they talk about is food and one gentleman posed the question: "I'm looking for your favorite BBQ joint. legit BBQ. I usually BBQ/Smoke/Grill for us so I haven't explored out past my back yard yet.... can you help!?!?!" Well, the answers poured in... The one that was mentioned most in the comments? Bodacious Pig in Eagle! Other responses included Chop Shop in Caldwell, Big Daddy's BBQ and Rib Shack BBQ in Eagle.

Rib Shack also was the top according to Love Exploring says, "Ask for the best barbecue in Boise and people will tell you to head for Rib Shack Barbecue, a casual sit-down spot serving Kansas City-style, dry-rubbed, slow-smoked meat with dozens of homemade sauces. It's known for its sweet and smoky baby back ribs and beef tri-tip served spicy and rare – its leftovers are great for making sandwiches. Customers also love the crunchy coleslaw and five-bean baked beans."

Have you found a BBQ place that you cant get enough of? Share where it is and what to order!

