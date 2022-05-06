Best Boise Eateries to Splurge and Blow Your Diet

"For so many people, and especially women, unattainable body standards and pressure have prompted eating disorders, low self-esteem, bullying, and unhealthily restrictive diets. When British feminist Mary Evans Young had enough of all this in 1992, she invited friends to “Ditch that Diet” – and it caught on massively. The global movement that it sparked has helped many individuals form a healthier relationship with food and their bodies, so today wear a light blue ribbon and eat a cheeseburger with pride!" - National Today for todays International No Diet Day.

The Boise area has turned into an food paradise. We are busting with incredible eateries. Food & Wine recently put together a list of America’s Next Great Food Cities. These are the places, they say are worth traveling to in 2022, for their “creativity, innovation, diversity and deliciousness.” So where did Boise rank? #2! They said Boise is a “new culinary capital [that] can hold its own against northwest food hubs like Seattle and Portland.”

Boise and the Treasure Valley has so much to offer your stomach and taste buds. We hare home to incredible donut shops, unbelievable burger spots, delicious finger steaks and oh so much more. Scroll to for some of the top eateries to try....

