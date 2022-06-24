Boise Celebrates the First Day of Boise River Float Season Next Week

The water flows have dropped. The Boise Fire Department is sweeping the river for those last snags in the water. Float season is almost here!

On Friday afternoon, the official Float the Boise River Facebook page made the official announcement that float season will begin on Monday, June 27 at 10 a.m. If you've NEVER floated the river before and you have questions, we've put together this helpful Q&A guide for you.

Q: I don't have my own raft or tube, what do I do?

A: Boise River Raft and Tube has you covered! The rental facility, is located at the drop-in for the river at Barber Park. They'll sell you a tube for $30 or you can rent the following at these rates:

Deluxe Tube: $27 + tax and deposit

$27 + tax and deposit 4 Person Raft: $75 + tax and deposit

$75 + tax and deposit 6 Person Raft: $85 + tax and deposit

$85 + tax and deposit 2 Person Inflatable Kayak: $50 + tax and deposit

Q: Uh, where's Boise River Raft and Tube located?

A: 4049 Eckert Road, inside Barber Park

Q: When can I rent a tube or raft from Boise River Raft and Tube?

Rental hours are 12-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 12-6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Their final day open and final day of float season is Labor Day.

Q.: Can I blow up my own raft or tube at Barber Park?

A: The air pumps at Barber Park are no longer operational. There are some great, rechargeable and portable air pumps available on Amazon if you want to look in to those. We bought a small one that stayed charged long enough to fill one of those party flamingos that seats four people.

Q: Does it cost anything to float the river?

A: No, floating the river itself is free but you will have to pay $7 for parking at Barber Park.

Q: How do I get back to my car after we take out at Ann Morrison Park?

A: There are a couple of ways. Take two cars. Park one at Ann Morrison before you head toward Barber Park. That way you have a car to drive back to pick the other up.

Or you can take the Ann Morrison shuttle for $3. It runs on the hour every hour from 1-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 1-9 p.m. Friday. It runs every 20 minutes from 12-9 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

